Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Possibly Confirms Shazam In Batman V. Superman Universe

While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has previously claimed that he is working on a DC Comics project, Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce a DC Comics movie starring The Rock. However, with a number of untitled DC Comics movies announced, it's not a stretch to believe that The Rock is speaking the truth.

In a rather interesting interview on the Spanish website La Nacion (via ComicBookMovie), Johnson might possibly confirm that he is in a Shazam movie and that Shazam is part of the same universe as Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. We say possibly, because we're dealing with an Internet translation, and sometimes true meanings can get lost in translation.

According to the Google translation, Johnson said, "Interpret a character in DC Comics. It's the story of Shazam, but I can not say now if (my role) is Shazam and Black Adam. We've been developing for some time and have been a fan of anti-heroes. And this particular I think that we will make justice. I'm putting my heart and soul into this role."

The translation sort of makes it sound like Johnson is confirming he is either Shazam or Black Adam. La Nacion also notes that this is the first time Johnson has confirmed his participation in the movie and that an official announcement will come soon, so they appear to think that he confirmed a scoop to them.

La Nacion also says that Johnson would not confirm whether or not his character would appear in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but they suggest he confirmed everything interconnects.

According to the Google translation, Johnson said, "Now is happening with Superman and Batman. Aquaman and Wonder Woman come. I'm excited and I know fans are also excited. DC and Warner Bros. have great mythology that we will respect, we will create something very cool and good foundation."

While that Johnson will be in a Shazam movie is a pretty good bet, it's been a mystery as to whether the Shazam movie would be a one-off movie or connect to the Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice universe. If the translation is correct, then it certainly sounds like Johnson is confirming that it will connect.

Update: The Rock definitely confirmed that he will play either Shazam or Black Adam. A video embed of the interview is above.