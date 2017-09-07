Exclusive! The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Teases Something Very, Very Big Is Looming

At the Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta, Georgia, Comicbook.com asked Andrew Lincoln if there were any moments in the upcoming Season 4 that would rival what we felt was the Emmy-worthy performance that he gave after his wife Lori died on the show. "I'm not one of those actors that watches it, so I don't know," said Lincoln. "But certainly there are some incredible emotional moments as always on this show. And this season in particular, there's a lot of story. There's a lot of character development in this season." Lincoln added, "I won't talk about myself so much, but I will talk about Melissa McBride, Emily Kinney, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Scott Wilson…wait for Scott Wilson in the next couple of episodes. And everybody is getting their chance to shine. We have an incredible ensemble of actors here. And I'm not one of those people who goes, 'Yeah, I killed that scene.' That's just not my style. I try to give everything I've got, every day, and do my best at every take." Lincoln continued, "And losing someone as important as Lori on so many levels was very difficult. But there's something I just read. We haven't shot it yet. I hope I get it right. But there's something very, very big looming that makes me nervous. And a nervous actor is always in my opinion a good actor, because that means you care."