Stretch Clip Featuring The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Released

A new clip from the movie Stretch has been released. The clip features Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead. Skretch is a movie about a chauffer who takes a job for a billionaire who makes his life hell.

In the clip, the camera focuses on the blood-covered body of a woman in bed. Then, the camera pans up to a bloody Norman Reedus in a robe, climbing out of bed. Norman starts talking to a man in a suit named Carl, who is played by Ed Helms.

Norman asks, "What about her?" Carl replies, "She's dead. But I got you a blueberry muffin. It's on the seat." Norman tells Carl that he is the greatest, picking up a keepsake before he leaves.

Stretch is directed by Joe Carnahan. In addition to Norman Reedus, Stretch stars Jessica Alba, Chris Pine, Brooklyn Decker, Ray Liotta, Patick Wilson, and Ed Helms.