Stan Lee’s World Of Heroes Meets The Walking Dead In Piano Tribute

At Comicbook.com, two of our favorite topics are Stan Lee and The Walking Dead. What happens when you mix the two together? Well, it looks like you wind up with a bizarre but entertaining Cosplay Piano. In a new series on Stan Lee's World of Heroes YouTube channel called Cosplay Piano, pianist Sonya Belousova plays the theme song to shows of interest to comic book fans on the piano. For the first episode, Sonya Belousova plays the original score to The Walking Dead. Sonya Belousova is also accompanied by Eriko Tsuji on the violin. Be sure to watch all the way through until the surprise ending.