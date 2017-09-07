The Walking Dead: Conan O’Brien Wants To Do A Celebrity Zombie Cameo

On Thursday night, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman appeared on the Conan O'Brien show. During a segment where Conan nitpicked The Walking Dead, the talk show host appealed to Robert Kirkman to do a celebrity cameo as a zombie. Conan O'Brien said, "That's my next question, no celebrity cameos, now in this world a Conan O'Brien could exist, why couldn't there be a dead zombie Conan O'Brien talk show host who shuffles through?" Robert Kirkman responded, "If you think about it, realistically all the celebrities would have gotten eaten first. If you were a zombie, what are you going to eat? Are you going to eat some normal person or are you going to eat a celebrity?" Conan O'Brien growled, "You're going to be like 'I recognize him.'" Kirkman added, "They probably taste better. They're usually leaner. I'm just thinking about it logically." Of course, there has been one celebrity cameo on The Walking, as former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward appeared on an episode earlier this season. There was also a Jim Carrey look-a-like zombie, so maybe there's hope yet for a Conan O'Brien zombie making an appearance.