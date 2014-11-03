The Walking Dead’s Emily Kinney Says Daryl And Beth Don’t Know Yet If Their Relationship Is Romantic

During the Talking Dead episode after the "Slabtown" episode of The Walking Dead, host Chris Hardwick asked Emily Kinney if she thought Beth and Daryl's relationship was just like brother and sister or if it was a romantic relationship.

"I think that they don't know yet," said Kinney. "I think that Beth and Daryl were just starting to get to know each other in those episodes where they were off by themselves and then in the funeral home. When they were getting wasted and hanging around in the woods, I think they were just like still getting to know each other. And I think that moment back last season when they're sitting there having their little food and everything, I think that moment is just a 'What is this?' We don't know. We have this special connection. I don't know."

