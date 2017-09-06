The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Meets Joe Dirt And Arnold Schwarzenegger

On Wednesday night, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus presented an award for "Group Video of the Year" to Lady Antebellum at the 2015 CMT Music Awards.

Before presenting the award, Reedus revealed that he had ridden his motorcycle from Georgia to Nashville and after driving through the Tennessee countryside, he said, "Now I fully understand why so much beautiful music has been written and created in this magical place."

While backstage at the 2015 CMT Music Awards, Reedus also met a couple other celebrities who have something in common with Daryl Dixon, the character that Reedus plays on The Walking Dead. Reedus met David Spade, who was in character as redneck Joe Dirt.

Reedus also posed for photographs with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who recently appeared in the zombie movie Maggie. Schwarzenegger pointed out that him and Reedus both kill zombies.