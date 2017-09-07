The Walking Dead: Was Morgan’s Wife In The Bar?

When Carl and Michonne went into the bar to retrieve a photo of Lori Grimes, there was a walker that looked somewhat familiar. Many Walking Dead viewers are asking on Twitter if Carl and Michonne killed Morgan's wife Jenny Jones in the bar. While there was a walker in the bar that was wearing a nightgown similar to the one worn by Morgan's wife, it was not Morgan's wife. The actress who played Jenny Jones in the "Days By Gone" premiere was Keisha Tillis, and she is not listed as playing a role in the "Clear" episode. Also, we took a screenshot of the walker in the bar and compared it side by side with Jenny Jones from the premiere. With the pictures side-by-side instead of going off memory, it's clear that the walker is not Jenny Jones. Plus, when talking with Rick, Morgan seemed to indicate that he killed his wife after she ate his son.