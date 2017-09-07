The Walking Dead’s Michael Rooker Wants To Go Dancing With The Stars

Yesterday, The Walking Dead's Michael Rooker took over the Twitter account for Walking Dead Executive Producer Gale Anne Hurd's company Valhalla Entertainment. Rooker fielded questions about his experience on The Walking Dead as well as about his current project playing Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, our favorite question that Michael Rooker fielded was when a fan asked him if he would consider going on ABC's Dancing With The Stars. Rooker responded, "S**t yeah, baby! As long as my dance partner is a retired Playboy model." If Rooker does make it on Dancing With The Stars, then we think he should do at least one number while wearing Merle's knife hand. Here are some other Rooker Twitter highlights. When asked if he thought Merle and Michonne could have wound up together on the show, Rooker replied, "S**t Yes. How do you know they weren't together already?" When asked about AMC's recently announced Walking Dead spinoff series, it appears that Rooker hadn't yet heard the news. Rooker tweeted, "What spinoff? The Merle and Daryl show????" However, it doesn't seem like the Merle and Daryl are likely to be the subject of the spinoff, because when Rooker was asked if he would return to The Walking Dead, he answered, "They can't afford me." In regards to how long it takes him to get his blue makeup off after filming his Yondu scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy, Rooker answered, "About an hour and a half and 2 more days to make sure it's all off." However, the makeup removal time doesn't appear to be discouraging Rooker from potentially reprising the role in a sequel. When asked what he would like to do after Guardians of the Galaxy, Rooker replied, "Another Guardians. Duh."