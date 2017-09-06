The Walking Dead’s Scott Wilson Wants To Be Norman Reedus, But Thinks Daryl Needs A Bath

Scott Wilson, who played Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead, recently participated in a chat with fans on the official Twitter account for Valhalla Entertainment, which is run by The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd. Wilson gave his thoughts on some of the things that have transpired since his character departed the show, as well as weighing in on if there might be any possibility of his character returning to the series in some form or fashion. After The Governor's attack on the prison and decapitation of Hershel, Rick's group was split up with Hershel's daughter Beth and Daryl Dixon paired up together. In regards to what Hershel's reaction would have been if Beth hooked up with Daryl, Wilson wrote, "He would probably suggest Daryl take a bath because he's incredibly proud of being dirty." But apparently if Daryl did take that bath, Hershel wouldn't have a major problem with it. When asked how Hershel would feel if Beth and Daryl had a baby, Wilson responded, "He would be a proud Grandfather." In regards to what Hershel might think of Rick's newfound brutality, Wilson wrote, "Hershel has total confidence in Rick and has always been supportive of him. Nothing brutal about trying to stay alive." When a fan pointed out that Norman Reedus had once said that he wanted to be Scott Wilson when he grew up, Wilson answered, "I would like to be Norman right now!" Even though Hershel made the type of exit that it would be difficult to return from, Wilson indicated that he would open to the idea. When asked if he would consider reprising his role in a flashback segment, Wilson replied, "I would be honored to. I think Hershel will live on in the psyche of all that knew him, so his story will go on." When asked about future plans, Wilson said he was looking at a number of projects, but he couldn't reveal any specifics. When asked about his dream role though, Wilson did seem to have something in mind. Wilson replied, "Every role is a dream role. Maybe a Marvel film?" So what do you think? Would you like to see Scott Wilson playing a hero or a villain in an upcoming Marvel film?