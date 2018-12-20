When do All Of Marvel & DC’s Comic Book Movies Come Out?

Since Wednesday's announcement of DC Entertainment's aggressive new movie slate, people all over the Internet are asking "When does the Justice League movie come out?" "When does the Wonder Woman Movie come out?" "When does Marvel's Avengers: Civil War movie come out?"

Well, we have your answer. Below is a list of when movies like Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, The Flash and Doctor Strange (among others) are set to hit theaters.

So...when do all the new Marvel and DC Comics adaptations come out? Here's a pretty exhaustive list, which we'll update periodically as more are announced (or the ones on here that aren't officially titled or dated yet are updated).

Bear in mind that many of these films haven't officially been dated exactly yet. Establishing release dates for them is a matter of connecting announced dates with announced movies and making a few intuitive leaps. There may be some minor tweaks along the way, even if all the movies stay on schedule.

New Batman and Superman solo films are also currently in development, although no dates have yet been given for those. Additionally, it's safe to assume that Marvel will continue to add dates to the list past their currently "final" announced date in 2019.

We're attempting to keep rumors and conjecture out of this as much as possible, except in cases where that rumor has been so widely circulated for so long that it's accepted among the press and fans as gospel. The exception in this case is pairing up movies with release dates based on the assumptions outlined above, for ease of using the calendar.

The state of Sony's Spider-Verse films is reportedly in flux as of this writing in October 2014, but the studio hasn't announced any official changes to its plans as yet, so we're going on the most current, official information we have. That, more than arguably anything else here, is subject to change.

All synopses come either from studio promotional materials or from the Internet Movie Database. Where no synopsis was available, ComicBook.com has amassed all confirmed information into a paragraph or so.

May 1, 2015 – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel Studios presents Avengers: Age of Ultron, the epic follow-up to the biggest Super Hero movie of all time. When Tony Stark tries to jumpstart a dormant peacekeeping program, things go awry and Earth's Mightiest Heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, are put to the ultimate test as the fate of the planet hangs in the balance. As the villainous Ultron emerges, it is up to The Avengers to stop him from enacting his terrible plans, and soon uneasy alliances and unexpected action pave the way for an epic and unique global adventure.

Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron stars Robert Downey Jr., who returns as Iron Man, along with Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk. Together with Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and with the additional support of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, the team must reassemble to defeat James Spader as Ultron, a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. Along the way, they confront two mysterious and powerful newcomers, Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Pietro Maximoff, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and meet an old friend in a new form when Paul Bettany becomes Vision.

Written and directed by Joss Whedon and produced by Kevin Feige, Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron is based on the ever-popular Marvel comic book series The Avengers, first published in 1963. Get set for an action-packed thrill ride when The Avengers return in Marvel's Avengers:Age of Ultron on May 1, 2015.

Marvel Studios presents Ant-Man, the first film in their long-awaited third "phase" of releases. Armed with a super-suit with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, con-man Scott Lang must embrace his inner hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

Marvel's Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, along with Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, John Slattery as Howard Stark, Corey Stoll as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket and a number of other stars including Judy Greer and T.I. in as-yet-undisclosed parts.

Written by Gabriel Ferrari, Andrew Barrer and Adam McKay from a screenplay by Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish, Ant-Man is directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige.

August 7, 2015 – Fantastic Four

The reboot of one of Marvel's most beloved comics franchises (with arguably more trouble than anybody else getting a good movie made), Fantastic Four pits Kate Mara as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Miles Teller as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm/The Thing against Toby Kebbel as Victor Von Doom. Tim Blake Nelson and Reg E. Cathey also star in the film from director Josh Trank and producer Simon Kinberg. Trank and Kinberg also wrote the film, with help from T.S. Nowlin and Jeremy Slater.

Director Tim Miller has finally figured out a way to get the Merc With a Mouth to the screen in a film that will star Ryan Reynolds, reprising his role from X-Men Origins: Wolverine in a film that ties into the timeline of the X-Men movie universe and likely will have implications for the rumored X-Force movie.

The script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick is reported to have been toned down to make for a PG-13 rating but is materially the same as they've been working with for years. The folks at Blur Studios will likely continue working on visual effects, since it was their proof of concept footage that, once leaked on the Internet, created an explosion of enthusiasm that brought the seemingly-dead film back to life.

March 25, 2016 – Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

Man of Steel director Zack Snyder returns to bring Batman and Superman together for the first time ever on the big screen. Starring Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth and loads more including rumored cameos from Aquaman Jason Momoa and Flash Ezra Miller, fans will also see Diane Lane, Scoot McNairy, Holly Hunter, Callan Mulvey, Tao Okamoto, Ray Fisher, Demi Kazanis and more.

The script is by Chris Terrio, based on a screenplay by David S. Goyer, who remains on as an Executive Producer along with Charles Roven, Zack Snyder, Michael Uslan and Geoff Johns.

May 6, 2016 – Captain America: Civil War

Robert Downey, Jr. is currently in final talks to join Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan in a new installment of the Captain America franchise, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely will write the script, which will reportedly also include roles for Anthony Mackie as Falcon and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye. Marvel's Kevin Feige and Alan Fine will produce.

May 27, 2016 – X-Men: Apocalypse

Bryan Singer will direct and produce his follow-up to X-Men: Days of Future Past, which will star Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Evan Peters as Quicksilver, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, James McAvoy as Professor Charles Xavier and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner will return to produce.

August 5, 2016 - Suicide Squad

Four A-list stars are in talks to join Suicide Squad, which will be directed by David Ayer and producers including DC Entertainment's Geoff Johns. The film will be Warner Bros.'s first DC Cinematic Universe film after Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara called it "a gritty story of a team of supervillains who take on black ops missions for the U.S. government."

November 4, 2016 - Doctor Strange

After his career is destroyed, a brilliant but arrogant surgeon gets a new lease on life when a sorcerer takes him under his wing and trains him to defend the world against evil.

Scott Derrickson will direct Marvel's first foray into the supernatural from a screenplay by John Spaihts, Joshua Oppenheimer and Thomas Dean Donnelly.

November 11, 2016 – Sinister Six

Six of mankind's greatest enemies form an alliance to destroy New York City and Spider-Man.

Drew Goddard will direct from a screenplay he wrote and will produce the film along with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Michael Massee and Jamie Foxx have indicated that they will return as Gustav Fiers and Electro in interviews, but no casting (and no character list) is yet official.

At the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a team was teased that included Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter and Mysterio. Later comments from the studio indicated that lineup was not official and was merely to whet fans' appetites.

2017 – Venom

Daily Bugle employee Eddie Brock is corrupted by an otherworldly symbiote and becomes the archenemy of Spider-Man.

Alex Kurtzman will direct from a script he wrote with Ed Solomon. Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad will produce.

2017 – Rumored Female-Led Spider-Verse Movie

This is breaking our rule about rumors, but for good reason: while not officially confirmed, numerous credible sources ran this story at the same time, claiming that Sony wanted to launch a female-led franchise out of the Spider-Man universe. No further information is available at this time. Any prospective Spider-Verse film would likely be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach.

March 3, 2017 – The Wolverine Sequel

Hugh Jackman will star in this movie from director James Mangold and producers Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg and Bryan Singer.

May 5, 2017 – Untitled Marvel Movie

June 23, 2017 - Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot will reprise her role from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice in Wonder Woman's first solo film.

July 14, 2017 – Fantastic Four 2

Kate Mara, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell will return as Marvel's first family. Simon Kinberg will produce.

July 28, 2017 - Guardians of the Galaxy 2

James Gunn will write and direct the sequel to this year's biggest domestic hit based on a comic book. Kevin Feige will produce and Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista are expected to reprise their roles as Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord, Gamora and Drax the Destroyer. James Brolin is expected to return as Thanos.

November 3, 2017 - Untitled Marvel Movie

November 17, 2017 - Justice League

Released on the 25th anniversary of the release of Superman #75 ("The Death of Superman"), Justice League will "bring back the cast of Batman V Superman with a cast of other well-known and highly-anticipated superheroes," according to Warner Bros.

So far, only Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Amy Adams as Lois Lane are formally announced, but it's widely understood that other Batman V Superman superheroes like Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher's Cyborg and Jason Momoa's Aquaman will appear in the movie as well. Zack Snyder will direct from a screenplay by Chris Terrio. Snyder will produce, along with Charles Roven and David Uslan.

2018 – The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Marc Webb is expected to return to direct the third installment of a trilogy starring Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Alex Kurtzman and Steve Pinkner will write the script and the film will be produced by Stan Lee and Avi Arad.

March 23, 2018 - The Flash

Ezra Miller will appear in the film.

May 4, 2018 - Untitled Marvel Movie

July 6, 2018 - Untitled Marvel Movie

July 13, 2018 – Untitled Fox/Marvel Movie

July 27, 2018 - Aquaman

Jason Momoa will star and Geoff Johns will produce.

November 2, 2018 - Untitled Marvel Movie

April 5th, 2019 - Shazam

Dwayne Johnson will star as Black Adam, the film's "antihero." The film will reportedly not tie into the Justice League films.

May 3, 2019 - Untitled Marvel Movie

June 14th, 2019 - Justice League Part 2

Zack Snyder will direct. Snyder will produce along with Charles Roven, David Uslan and Geoff Johns. Actors from Justice League Part One are expected to reprise their roles.

April 3rd, 2020 - Cyborg

Ray Fisher will star.

June 19th, 2020 - Green Lantern