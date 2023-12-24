BOOM! Reveals First Look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return

2024 will see the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers back in action courtesy of BOOM! Studios, Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson, and Nico Leon, and now we have our first real look at the anticipated new series. That new series is fittingly titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return and will be co-written by Johnson and Hotson and drawn by Leon. The series is set twenty-two years after the team defeated Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, but they disbanded sometime after due to tragedy. Now they are reuniting to find the missing Red Ranger, and you can check out the full preview of the issue on the next slide.

The preview gives us a glimpse of what may have happened to Jason, as the Red Ranger heads to the ruins of the Command Center but is confronted by a mysterious foe. They manage to not only knock him down but also somehow remove his power coin, but there are still plenty of questions left to be answered, including why the command center is in such disarray, who that foe is, and what Jason was looking for. You can check out the official description below and you can find the full preview on the next slide.

"In an alternate universe, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers defeated Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, but at a terrible cost...and in the wake of that tragedy, the team went their separate ways. Twenty-two years later, the long-disbanded team reunites to mourn the losses of beloved friends, but Zack and Billy have some unexpected information to share: Jason- the Red Ranger, who has long been operating as a lone vigilante-has disappeared. Will the remaining Rangers be able to track him down, especially with a mysterious figure in pursuit?"

"It's incredibly exciting to partner with my boyfriend, Matt Hotson, as we set out to offer our own interpretation of the Power Rangers. What if the original team had never separated? Where would they be 30 years later? This comic book is our affectionate tribute to an entire generation, and we genuinely hope it does justice to the legacy that means so much to all of you! Seeing our story come to life through Nico Leon's artistry has been the most thrilling part of creating this comic book," Johnson said. "Nico's childhood love for the show adds a special layer to the project, as he infuses his incredible artistic talent and incorporates intricate Easter eggs and details throughout. We couldn't be more ecstatic with the results!"

"As the actress behind the original Pink Power Ranger, I'm stepping into the world of comic books and unleashing my creative vision with a 'what if' story that reimagines the enduring bond of the original Power Rangers," Johnson said. "With this project, we're eager to offer fans a nostalgic yet fresh perspective on these beloved characters while creating a whole new adventure!"

