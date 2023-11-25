Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return Reveals First Look at New Green Ranger Olivia Hart

The original Pink Ranger is now jumping into the world of comics with a brand new series, and the latest revelation from that series has fans talking. BOOM! Studios is currently holding a Kickstarter for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return, a four-issue series from the team of writers Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hotson and artist Nico Leon (Spider-Man, Catwoman), which you can find right here. The Return reveals an alternate history for the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team, and part of that reimagined future is the new Green Ranger, whose name is Olivia Hart. That certainly sounds like the daughter of Tommy Oliver and Kimberly Hart, and Johnson revealed our first look at Olivia in new artwork from Dan Mora.

On Instagram, Johnson wrote, "Introducing #OliviaHart #GreenRanger poster and character design by @dan_mora_c for #MMPRTheReturn @boom_studios written by @atothedoublej & #matthotson art by #nicoleon now available for PREORDER (link in my bio) This comic book is a love letter from me to all of YOU!! 🩷💚 #powerrangers."

While it hasn't been specifically stated that Olivia Hart is the daughter of Tommy and Kimberly, it does seem to be the case. In addition to her name representing both characters, her character design by Mora incorporates both green and pink into her civilian clothes. We'll have to wait and see how this all plays out, but if this is the case, it would also be a lovely tribute to the late Jason David Frank. The series' official description provides some insight into where the Rangers are at this moment in time, and you can find that description below.

"Twenty-two years ago, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers achieved their ultimate victory against the forces of evil... and it cost them everything. Now, the long-disbanded team reunites to mourn the losses of beloved friends, but Zack and Billy have some unexpected information to share – Jason, the Red Ranger, has been operating as a lone vigilante, and has since disappeared. Will the remaining Rangers be able to track him down, especially with a mysterious figure in pursuit?

This is just the beginning of a much larger story that is unlike anything POWER RANGERS fans have ever seen on television, in film, or in comic books, which rewrites the present and future of the beloved Mighty Morphin Power Rangers characters, introduces new sure-to-be fan-favorite characters, and introduces bold new storytelling opportunities for the franchise."

You can back the campaign right now and reserve your copy of The Return, but that's not all you can add to your collection through the campaign. In celebration of Johnson and the Pink Ranger, BOOM! Studios is releasing a brand new edition of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink. There will also be limited and signed editions and exclusive merchandise to pick up, with more goals to be revealed as the campaign continues.

Are you excited for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!