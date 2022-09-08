Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Brand Panel for Pulse Con 2022

The 2022 edition of Hasbro Pulse Con is right around the corner, and Hasbro just revealed that Power Rangers will be joining the festivities with a special Power Rangers Brand Panel. Power Rangers will join other brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, NERF, Fortnite, Starting Lineup, Magic The Gathering, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Avalon Hill, and the event will take place on September 30th and October 1st. The full panel schedule hasn't been revealed yet, so we're not sure which date the Power Rangers Panel will take place on, but we'll keep you posted when that information is released.

Hasbro recently revealed quite a few new additions to the Lightning Collection during Power Month, including the Power Daggers, new monsters, and more Power Rangers figures that include Wild Force Blue, Time Force Blue with Vector Cycle, and Ryu and Chun-Li Power Rangers X Street Fighter figures, which seem to be parts of a brand new line.

It's #MorphinTime, Rangers! The #HasbroPulseCon #PowerRangers panel is packed full of exclusive content, news, reveals, and some #Morphinomenal guests! Stay up to date on #HasbroPulseCon2022 news at: https://t.co/rThIaaohVQ For Fans 16+ in US, CAN, and 18+ in UK and DE. pic.twitter.com/ZIqfGNWpQf — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) September 7, 2022

Those figures were quite well received, so perhaps we'll see a few more additions to that line, and there are also the final two Mighty Morphin Power Weapons, including the Power Axe and Power Bow. It was also confirmed that the weapons will combine to form the Power Blaster, and the Power Sword is shipping out now, so fans might just be able to put the Power Blaster together sooner rather than later.

We could also see the full unveiling of the next addition to the Zord Ascension Project, which now includes the Dino Megazord and the DragonZord. During a previous interview with the Hasbro Power Rangers team, I asked John Warden about what went into putting this new line together.

"Yeah. There's a lot that went into it. I mean, ever since John and I and Joe and the team came on, doing Megazords in a way that celebrates the foundation of what they are in the right way was something we really wanted to do. We knew it had to be premium. It had to be highly articulated. It had to morph. That's a big piece of it. To me, as a Mecha collector and giant robot fan for years and years and years, ever since I was a little kid in the eighties, I grew up playing with some of the Bandai greats like many people did as well as Transformers and Gobots and all of those things, I wanted to make sure that this was in scale and being in scale was really, really important. I was looking at everything," Warden said.

"As our team came together, we established that having these guys be 1/44 scale, premium articulation, but also having it be things that made it feel a little bit more real, things like working cockpits and all the nuances that are going to make this feel like it's the real thing and giving that promise that if it's, as we look to the future, other ones are going to be in scale with the ones that we release," Warden said. "Then, our branding team and packaging team, we talked about all of, of these other deeper things, like the origin. When they call their Zords, where do they go? The idea there is this repository in the universe of where these things go. As you can see, there's going to be more we're going to reveal when we finally talk about the Megazord project or the Zord Ascension project. This is just the tip of the iceberg or the excitement for this."

Hasbro Pulse Con will take place on September 30th and October 1st.

What do you want to see from the Power Rangers Brand Panel?