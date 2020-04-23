Power Rangers: Lineage Studios Reveals Auto Morphin Retro Pin Collection

Lineage Studios has hit it out of the park with their previous Power Rangers pin sets, but old school fans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are going to absolutely fall in love with their latest release. For their next set Lineage is embracing the 90s full blast with a pin set based on the ever-popular 90s Auto Morphin figures. Those figures were able to flip between morphed and unmorphed versions of the Rangers, though each Ranger will not just come with one pin, but three in total. The Blue, Yellow, Pink, Red, Black, and Green Rangers are all accounted for in the Power Rangers Retro Pin Collection, and each one comes with the larger Ranger pin as well as two accessory pins, which you can check out up-close starting on the next slide.

In addition to the Ranger pin, you'll also get a Blade Blaster pin as well as a Power Weapon pin, which will, of course, be different for each Ranger. Now, you can't form the Power Blaster from these, but they are still insanely cool.

Each pin set in the line will retail for $20.00 and the pins are expected to ship out in July. There is also a bundle that will get you all 6 Rangers for $20.00 off.

You can check out the official description below, and the pre-order links can be found below for each Ranger as well.

"Created in honor of the massively popular toys of the 90's, Lineage Studios is proud to present our own line of Auto Morphin pins! Recreating the original form factors, proportions, and classic backer blister cards—no detail is lost in these tribute treasures. Collect them all! Standard ‘helmeted’ and ‘civilian head’ versions now available!"

Set includes (3) Pins

Retro Backing Card & Blister Bubble Packaging

Dimensions:

Character: 2"

Items: 0.7"-1.5"

Material: Hard Enamel

Limited Edition

Rubberized Pin Backs

Officially Licensed Power Rangers merchandise.

All sales are final.

Estimated to ship in July.

Products Not Final - Pending Approval

