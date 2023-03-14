New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Pre-Orders: Lost Galaxy and S.P.D Yellow Rangers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for two new additions to their Power Rangers Lightning Collection lineup: The Lost Galaxy Yellow Ranger and the S.P.D. Yellow Ranger. Pre-orders are live now, and all of the details you need can be found below. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using our exclusive links. You'll also get 10% off any in-stock items in your cart.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection S.P.D. Yellow Ranger ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes Delta Max Striker, Delta Morpher, effects piece, alternate unmasked head, and alternate hands.

($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes Delta Max Striker, Delta Morpher, effects piece, alternate unmasked head, and alternate hands. Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lost Galaxy Yellow Ranger ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes an alternate head, dagger, blast effects, and a bazooka.

On a related note, the release date for the Lightning Collection Alien Rangers 5-Pack is coming up fast on June 1st. The figures are inspired by the Alien Rangers of Aquitar that we saw in Season 3 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. When the Power Rangers lose their powers, Zordon called on the Alien Rangers from the planet Aquitar to defend the Earth in their stead. They were like "sure thing, we've got this".

The Alien Rangers 5-pack includes 6-inch scale figures of Delphine (White Ranger), Corcus (Black Ranger), Cestro (Blue Ranger), Aurico (Red Ranger), and Tideus (Yellow Ranger). Pre-orders are available here on Amazon (exclusive) for $120.99.

If you want more, you can keep up with the latest Power Rangers news and action figure releases right here.