Power Rangers Fans React to Once & Always Trailer

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be celebrating Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary with a special reunion bringing back members of the classic cast, and fans are absolutely loving the very first trailer before the new special comes to Netflix! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is part of Hasbro's special 30th Anniversary celebration for the long running action franchise, and the new special episode coming to Netflix is set years after the original events of the very first series released all those years ago. With a new (but classic) threat returning, it's time for the classic crew to suit up one more time.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is currently scheduled for a release around the world on Netflix beginning on April 19th, and fans have finally gotten to see the first trailer for what to expect from the 30th Anniversary reunion special. Featuring classic Power Rangers taking on some classic new enemies in some very nostalgic settings, fans are definitely down memory lane with this one and are loving what's been seen so far!

Once a ranger, always a ranger!



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19! pic.twitter.com/kEDrEr85EO — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2023

Read on to see how Power Rangers fans are reacting to the first trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always!