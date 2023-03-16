Power Rangers: Once & Always Reveals First Look at Returning Villain

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is inching closer and closer to the 30th Anniversary reunion special’s worldwide debut with Netflix, and now fans have gotten the first look at a major makeover for a returning villain from the classic series! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a massive project helping to celebrate 30 long years of the Power Rangers franchise that will be bringing a number of the members of the Power Rangers cast from the first three seasons of the series. Coming back for a new adventure after all these years, the heroes will be facing off against some of their old foes as a result.

It was previously announced by Hasbro that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always would be featuring the return of Barbara Goodson as the voice of Rita Repulsa, but was teased that she would be a “robotic” version of the villain. With the newest key art for the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary special, fans have gotten the first look at Robo Rita as she menacingly looms over the returning cast of Power Rangers gearing up for a new fight. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch MMPR: Once & Always

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix around the world on April 19th. Goodson won’t be the only returning cast member either as the new special will also include the returning David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Richard Horvitz. As for what to expect from Power Rangers’ 30th Anniversary special, Netflix and Hasbro tease Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always as such:

“In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

What are you hoping to see from this new take on Rita Repulsa in Power Rangers‘ 30th Anniversary special? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!