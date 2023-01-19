Power Rangers Dedicates Once & Always to Jason David Frank and Thuy Trang

Yesterday Hasbro and eOne revealed the first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' anticipated 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, which will reunite some of the franchise's legendary Rangers. After the footage was released many fans wondered if the special would pay tribute to the late Jason David Frank. While it's now known if some sort of tribute will be featured on screen, it seems likely, as in the official press release Hasbro and eOne revealed they are dedicating the episode to Frank and the late Thuy Trang.

The excerpt from the official press release reads "Hasbro, eOne and Power Rangers are honored to dedicate Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always to late Mighty Morphin cast members Thuy Trang and Jason David Frank." Hopefully, that includes an on-screen tribute in some way as well, but it's wonderful that the episode will be dedicated to them.

The special had previously been filmed before Frank's passing, and he had revealed in interviews that he wasn't involved in anything that was currently happening in Power Rangers. The character of Tommy still looks to be a part of this episode though as the Green Ranger is seen in the footage. As for Trini, her legacy looks to be a big part of the special as well, as her daughter Minh will be making her first-ever appearance and is probably who is in the Yellow Ranger suit (unless that is a flashback of some sort).

Once And Always will bring back Power Rangers stars David Yost (Billy Cranston) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack Taylor), as well as Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam Park), Steve Cardenas (Rocky DeSantos), Karan Ashley (Aisha Campbell), and Catherine Sutherland (Kat Hillard). They will also be joined by Barbara Goodson as the voice of Rita Repulsa, Richard Horvitz as the voice of Alpha, and the franchise's newest addition Charlie Kersh, who will be playing Minh, the daughter of Trini.

"It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years!! I was so at home," Jones said. "Can't wait for the fans to see what they have waited so long for. The ZackMan is back and ready to rock!! Working with David Yost as a Ranger again was amazing! Our Ranger family runs deep!!"

"It was great to work with Walter Jones again. We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise 30 years ago. I am so grateful to the fans of Power Rangers for their undying commitment to the original cast," Yost said.

You can find the official synopsis for Once & Always here: "The Rangers come face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th. Are you excited for the 30th Anniversary? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!