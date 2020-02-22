Toy Fair 2020: New Look at Star Trek Cats from Chronicle Collectibles

(Photo: Zachary Roberts, ComicBook.com)

Toy Fair 2020 is in full swing in New York City and ComicBook.com is on the floor, where we got a fresh new look at the Chronicle Collectibles line of Star Trek Cats figures. Inspired by the artwork of Jenny Parks, the statues reimagine Captain Kirk, Scotty, and Spock as felines. Each 1/9 scale statue stands between 5″ to 7.5″ tall, They're priced at $39.99 each. The James T. Kirk Cat is the first release in Chronicle Collectibles’ line. James T. Kirk Cat comes with his own official command chair resembling the one on the bridge of the USS Enterprise. It stands at 7.5 inches tall.

Montgomery Scott, or Scotty Cat, comes holding a bottle of old Scotch Milk. It measures 5” tall, in a bright red engineering tunic and standing atop a transporter-inspired base with the Star Trek logo featured on the front.

Spock Cat stands almost 6” tall and features him holding up the Vulcan salute and carrying a tricorder. He comes on a transporter-inspired base with the Star Trek logo featured on the front.

(Photo: Zachary Roberts, ComicBook.com)

Additional product details follow:

James T. Kirk Cat

Based on the artwork of Jenny Parks

Officially-licensed Star Trek collectible

Part of the Star Trek Cats Collection

Limited Edition

Comes with all shots and vaccines

Comes crafted in hand painted polystone

Approx. 7.5" tall, 7” wide and 5” deep

Estimated to Ship Q1 2020

Scotty Cat

Based on the artwork by Jenny Parks

Officially-licensed Star Trek collectible

Part of the Star Trek Cats Collection

Limited Edition

Hairballs not included

Transporter-Inspired Base with Star Trek Logo

Crafted in hand painted polystone

Approx. 5" tall, 3.75” wide and 3.75” deep on a 3.25” in diameter base

Estimated to Ship Q1 2020

Spock Cat

Based on the artwork by Jenny Parks

Officially-licensed Star Trek collectible

Part of the Star Trek Cats Collection

Limited Edition

Doesn’t React to Any of Your Jokes

Transporter-Inspired Base with Star Trek Logo

Crafted in hand-painted polystone

Approx. 5.75" tall, 3.25” wide and 5” deep on 3.25” in diameter base

Estimated to Ship Q1 2020

All three Star Trek Cats are available to pre-order now and are expected to ship in the first quarter of 2020. Additional Star Trek Cats may join the line at a later date. What do you think of the space-faring felines? Let us know how you feel in the comments section.

