LeVar Burton Has Had Discussions to Appear on Star Trek: Picard

LeVar Burton says he's had discussions about appearing in upcoming new episodes of Star Trek: Picard. Burton, who played Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, revealed this news during an interview with ET Live. At first, he tried to be coy about it but then became more straightforward. "I think it is reasonable to assume that those people are still a part of Picard’s life," Burton said "Sure what the hell. Yeah! Absolutely." Speaking went on to speak for the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew as a whole. Burton said, "You will see us all. Probably not all at the same time, although, never say never."

Burton went on to say that nothing is final and that he hasn't filmed anything for the show. He has given the producers some ideas about where he thinks Geordi should be at this point in his life. "I have suggested to the producers that we find Geordi in a position where he is teaching and passing that knowledge and information on to another generation. We’ll see. Alex [Kurtzman] and the folks are in charge and they are doing an amazing job. When they call and whatever they want me to do, I’m pretty sure it is going to be spectacular."

This echoes some of what Burton told ComicBook.com in August 2019 about his idea of Geordi's future. "We have an indication that he became a writer," he said. "I'd like to think that he spent some time if he left space, that he spent some time teaching...He would, coming from the family that he does, want to pass that knowledge and information onto a new generation of engineers, I'm assuming."

Burton also told ComicBook.com that'd he like to direct an episode of Picard. "If asked, absolutely. "I would find the time in my life for it because it would be a joy again, as I say, to hang out with Patrick [Stewart] and whoever else is in the cast. I've met a couple of the people. I know Jonathan Del Arco and I know that Hugh figures prominently in Picard. And I know Jeri Ryan and I know Brent is in it. So, you know, I've got friends on that set."

Burton has also said in interviews that he'd hope to see Geordi's love life improved by the time Star Trek: Picard takes place. Thanks to the Star Trek: Picard prequel comic book and novel, we know a bit about what happened to Geordi after Star Trek: Nemesis. According to those sources, he remained aboard the Enterprise until Picard launched the Romulan rescue mission. Geordi then left Enterprise and went to the Utopia Planitia Shipyards on Mars. There, he oversaw the construction of Picard's rescue armada. If Geordi does appear in upcoming episodes of Picard, it could show what kind of effect the destruction of those shipyards had on the engineer.

Star Trek: Picard Season One is now streaming on CBS All Access. The show's second season is in pre-production.

