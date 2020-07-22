Star Trek: Picard Season 1 Blu-ray, DVD Release Date Revealed

✖

Star Trek: Picard is headed for Blu-ray. CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Star Trek: Picard Season One will release on Blu-ray, DVD, and in Limited Edition Steelbook on October 6th. Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stewart is also an executive producer on the series, which was created by Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery), Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay) and Kirsten Beyer. The home media collection includes all 10 episodes from the show's debut season, as well as the prelude Star Trek: Short Treks episode titled “Children of Mars.”

Star Trek: Picard Season One on home media also comes with some special features. Those include:

MAKE IT SO – The co-creators and Patrick Stewart discuss bringing the iconic character back to the screen, including what was compelling enough to warrant it and the obstacles they had to overcome to make it so.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES EPISODIC FEATURETTES: STORY LOG: REMEMBRANCE STORY LOG: MAPS AND LEGENDS STORY LOG: THE END IS THE BEGINNING STORY LOG: ABSOLUTE CANDOR STORY LOG: STARDUST CITY RAG STORY LOG: THE IMPOSSIBLE BOX STORY LOG: NEPENTHE STORY LOG: BROKEN PIECES STORY LOG: ET IN ARCADIA EGO, PART 1 STORY LOG: ET IN ARCADIA EGO, PART 2

COMMENTARY: EPISODE 101, “REMEMBRANCE” (Exclusive) – Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon, supervising producer Kirsten Beyer, and director Hanelle M. Culpepper provide commentary about episode one of Star Trek: Picard.

THE MOTLEY CREW (Exclusive) – Working outside of Starfleet, Picard gathers his crew from across the galaxy. This special feature takes a look at the actors and characters that will travel aboard the La Sirena.

ALIENS ALIVE: THE xBs – A look inside the creative process behind the xBs of Star Trek: Picard, alongside Lead Creature Designer Neville Page, Vincent Van Dyke and his prosthetics studio team, as well as Make-Up and Prosthetics Department Head James MacKinnon about the process from start to stage.

PICARD PROPS (Exclusive) – Property Master Jeffrey Lombardi takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season One of Star Trek: Picard.

SET ME UP – Production Designer Todd Cherniawsky serves as the tour guide for the main stages of Star Trek: Picard, including the La Sirena, Picard’s study and the Borg Cube. Cherniawsky, Supervising Art Director Iain McFadyen and Set Decorator Lisa Alkofer also discuss the various designs for the show.

STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS: "CHILDREN OF MARS" – Twelve-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever.

COMMENTARY: STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS: "CHILDREN OF MARS" (Exclusive) – Executive producer and co-writer Alex Kurtzman, and co-writers Jenny Lumet and Kirsten Beyer, discuss the featured Short Treks episode.

DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)

GAG REEL (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Picard Season One was executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Patrick Stewart, James Duff, Eugene Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. In addition to Stewart, Star Trek: Picard stars Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), and Harry Treadaway (Narek). Special guest stars include Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi). The series has been renewed for a second season.

