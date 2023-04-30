Patrick Stewart Shares Star Trek-Inspired Memoir Title

After boldly going in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard, legendary actor Patrick Stewart is Making It So. On October 3rd, the 82-year-old Star Trek and X-Men icon publishes his memoir, Making It So, titled after the "make it so" uttered by Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard on Next Generation. The Simon & Schuster book — which Stewart wrote himself when the emerging COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of the entertainment industry in 2020 — is now up for pre-order and will be available for purchase wherever books are sold.

Reads the official description from Simon & Schuster: "From his acclaimed stage triumphs to his legendary onscreen work in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises, Sir Patrick Stewart has captivated audiences around the world and across multiple generations with his indelible command of stage and screen. Now, he presents his long-awaited memoir, Making It So, a revealing portrait of an artist whose astonishing life — from his humble beginnings in Yorkshire, England to the heights of Hollywood and worldwide acclaim — proves a story as exuberant, definitive, and enduring as the author himself."

(Photo: Simon & Schuster)

Publisher offers of a ghost-written memoir "never interested me because I would tell myself, 'If I'm going to tell my story, I will tell it. I don't need somebody else to tell it with me,'" Stewart told EW. Writing his memoir, which will also be available as an audiobook narrated by Stewart, "has been thrilling for me because it was a brand-new experience."

"We are beginning to put together a book release tour and where I will go, and all of it. I've never done anything like this before," Stewart said. "I've promoted movies and television, but never something that I was solely responsible for."

Stewart, who played the esteemed captain of the Enterprise-D on TNG and four Star Trek feature films, most recently reprised that role in the third and final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard. But "The Last Generation" may not be the end for Picard or his old crew.

"If we can maintain the work that we did on Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Picard, then absolutely, yes, [I would do more]," Stewart recently said of returning to Star Trek. "Because there is still enormous potential for narrative in what we've been doing, and there are doors left open, still. We didn't close all of them."

Patrick Stewart's Making It So – A Memoir is available to own October 3rd. Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard are available to stream on Paramount+.