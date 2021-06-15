Massive Playmobil Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset Is up for Pre-Order

Playmobil appears to be taking on LEGO and some of the massive Star Wars sets in their Ultimate Collector's Series lineup with the 70548 Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset. It's being touted as "the biggest and most deluxe Playmobil playset created up to this point".

How big? When complete the starship will measure 42-inches long and 18-inches wide. Features will include electronic lights and sounds that can be controlled via an app, and you can open up the saucer section of the Enterprise to see a full 1966-style bridge. The body of the ship will also open to display the engineering room.

Figures will include Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, and Chekov.The set even includes a display cradle or wire for ceiling suspension. Playmobil notes that "other accessories and electronic surprises are coming as well".

Basically, this Playmobil Star Trek set promises to be the most spectacular set that they've ever created. We would show you just how spectacular it is - if Playmobil had released images of it at the time of writing. Still, fans might want to get their pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth ($499.99 with free US shipping) sooner rather than later because there's a good chance that it becomes hard to find around the September 2021 release date. Fortunately, you won't be charged until it ships so you have time to cancel the order if needed.

When images do arrive, they'll be added here. Stay tuned.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.