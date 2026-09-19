7 Star Trek Character Deaths We’ll Never Get Over, Including One That Came Back

Star Trek has been telling us the future is going to be fine since 1966, and it has spent that entire time quietly proving that fine does not mean safe. The franchise has killed hundreds of people. Most of them wore red and lasted ninety seconds. A handful got under the skin and stayed there.

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This list is not about the deaths that mattered most to the plot, and ComicBook has already ranked the most important ones if that is what you are after. It is also not about the deaths fans are still furious about, and that list exists too, with Trip Tucker and Icheb sitting right at the top where they belong. This is about the ones that still land a punch decades later. One of them did not even stick, and it still hurts anyway.

7. Airiam, “Project Daedalus”

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Discovery spent a season and a half treating Airiam as furniture, a cyborg officer somewhere in the background of a bridge with barely a line to her name, easy to mistake for set dressing rather than a crew member. Then “Project Daedalus” handed her an entire life in the space of forty minutes. There was a marriage, and a shuttle crash on her honeymoon that killed her husband and left her body beyond saving, and the cybernetic augmentation that kept her alive at the cost of her memory, which is why she had to delete and re-upload her own recollections on a schedule like someone managing storage on a full phone. The episode lays all of this out while she is sitting at a poker table with people she has served alongside for years.

Then the rogue AI Control takes her, and she cannot stop what it is doing with her own hands. Her last act is begging Burnham to vent her into space, deleting her memories one at a time as she goes, holding on to her wedding day until there is nothing else left to hold.

6. Hemmer, “All Those Who Wander”

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Strange New Worlds gave us nine episodes with Hemmer and then decided that was enough for everybody, which remains one of the least forgivable decisions the show has made. The Aenar chief engineer is blind, telepathic, a pacifist by both species and religion, and relentlessly rude to everyone aboard in a way the crew clearly finds delightful. When a landing party gets picked apart by hatching Gorn, he absorbs a clutch of the eggs into his own body to stop them from reaching anyone else, and then does the math on how long he has before they come out. He walks out onto a frozen ledge, says goodbye properly, and just…steps off of it.

His final words go to Uhura, and they are about joy instead of fear: “Open yourself. Make a home for yourself amongst others, and you will find joy more often than sadness.” Bruce Horak, who is blind himself, gave him a warmth that made nine episodes feel like nine seasons, and the engine room has never fully recovered from losing him. Uhura’s eulogy is what finishes you off, because it lands on the idea that the people you love most are the ones who can hurt you the most.

5. Data, Nemesis and Picard

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Data spent thirty-five years trying to become more human, and the most human thing he ever did was die for a friend. Star Trek: Nemesis handled it badly enough that fans have been arguing about it ever since. He beams aboard an enemy ship, fires a single shot, and vanishes in an explosion with one word of goodbye, and the film had already introduced a spare android in B-4 to blunt the loss, which made the whole thing feel less like a sacrifice than an inventory swap. Audiences rejected it almost immediately.

Which is why Star Trek: Picard went back eighteen years later and did it again, properly this time. Data’s consciousness has survived inside a simulation, and rather than take the extended life he is offered, he asks Picard to end it, on the grounds that something without a finish line cannot really mean anything. This time he chooses, and nobody chooses for him. Brent Spiner called the second version “an unbelievably beautifully written scene,” and said it was built specifically to soften the blow of the first one. Two deaths for one android, twenty years apart, and neither has stopped hurting.

4. Tasha Yar, “Skin of Evil”

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Twenty-two episodes into The Next Generation, the chief of security walks onto a planet, gets swatted aside by a puddle of sentient malice called Armus, and dies before the first commercial break. There is no last stand and no heroism in it. She is simply standing in the wrong place at the wrong time, and then she’s not standing anywhere at all. Nothing else in Star Trek is that abrupt, and the abruptness turns out to be the entire point. Denise Crosby had asked to leave the series because Tasha was being given almost nothing to do, and rather than write her a noble exit, Gene Roddenberry gave her a death that flatly refused to mean anything, because space does not care about your rank or your character arc.

Now what comes afterward is actually what redeems the whole thing. The crew gathers on the holodeck for a memorial she recorded in advance, and she speaks to each one of them in turn about what they meant to her, ending on a line that undoes the entire room: “You are my family.” Thirty-eight years later it still catches people off guard, and the show missed her enough to bring her back twice in alternate timelines.

3. Jadzia Dax, “Tears of the Prophets”

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Jadzia and Worf had just decided to have a baby. Then a Pah-wraith wearing Dukat’s face cut her down in the Bajoran temple, and her last words to her husband were that their child would have been beautiful. It is manipulative, and it works anyway, and what makes it land harder is the reason it happened at all. Terry Farrell had asked to go part-time for the final season so she could take another job, and per the oral history The Fifty-Year Mission, producer Rick Berman refused outright and told her she does all twenty-six shows or nothing. Showrunner Ira Steven Behr has since said that if he had understood what was happening at the time, he would have put a stop to it.

So a character who had lived seven lifetimes, written as one of the most fully realized women the franchise ever produced, was killed off over a scheduling argument nobody involved seems to have wanted. Deep Space Nine spent its final season with Ezri Dax carrying the symbiont instead, and while Nicole de Boer is genuinely good in the role, the show never stopped feeling the shape of who used to be there.

2. Edith Keeler, “The City on the Edge of Forever”

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The best hour Star Trek has ever produced, and it ends with Kirk holding McCoy back so the woman he loves can be hit by a truck. Edith Keeler runs a mission for the homeless in Depression-era New York and preaches a future of starships and peace to men who have never seen an airplane, which is precisely the problem. If she lives, the movement she builds keeps America out of the war long enough for the timeline to break, and the Enterprise never exists to come looking for her. Kirk works this out well before the moment arrives, which means he spends the back half of the episode in love with someone he already knows he has to let die.

The episode won a Hugo and a Writers Guild award, and both Roddenberry and Shatner named it their favorite, though writer Harlan Ellison spent the rest of his life furious about what the rewrites did to his script. The look on Shatner’s face in that street is the closest he ever came to being genuinely undone on camera, and every “needs of the many” speech the franchise would go on to give traces back to it.

1. Spock, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

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Obviously. Nothing has come close in forty-four years. Spock walks into a radiation-flooded chamber to repair the warp drive because he is the only person aboard who can survive long enough to finish the job, and by the time Kirk gets there the glass is already sealed and there is nothing left to do but watch his friend die of something he cannot reach through. “Don’t grieve, Admiral. It is logical. The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.” Then, with his hand pressed flat against the barrier: “I have been, and always shall be, your friend.“

Kirk’s eulogy is the best line in the entire franchise: “Of all the souls I have encountered in my travels, his was the most human.” And then, two years later, Star Trek brought him back, and somehow it has never mattered even slightly. The scene survived its own undoing, which is a pretty rare thing in a franchise built on resurrections. When Leonard Nimoy died in 2015, people who had never watched an episode of anything quoted those words back to him, which tells you exactly what that chamber scene had become over four decades. Not a character death at all in the end, but a goodbye that outlived the reversal that was supposed to cancel it.

Everything on this list is streaming on Paramount+, if you are in the mood to feel something.