Noah Hawley's Star Trek Movie to Introduce an Entirely New Crew

Noah Hawley wants to introduce a brand new crew to the Star Trek universe. Hawley's Star Trek movie was moving forward prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Variety, Hawley confirmed that his film had gotten as far as hiring designers before being placed "in stasis" for the time being, though he did not specify whether that was due to the story being about a pandemic, as reports suggested. He also confirmed that the film would follow a new crew and not the cast of the previous three Star Trek movies or any previous Star Trek crews. He goes on to say that the story would tie into to established Star Trek canon, comparing it to how his Fargo television series appeared detached from the film that inspired it until one of its characters found the movie from that film.

“We’re not doing Kirk and we’re not doing Picard,” Hawley says. “It’s a start from scratch that then allows us to do what we did with Fargo, where for the first three hours you go, ‘Oh, it really has nothing to do with the movie,’ and then you find the money. So you reward the audience with a thing that they love.”

The cast of the most recent Star Trek movies expressed uncertainty about their involvement in Hawley's project during interviews. Speaking to ComicBook.com, the Kelvin timeline's Spock, Zachary Quinto, said he hopes to return, but suggested that he'd made peace with the idea that Star Trek Beyond might be his crew's last Star Trek outing. "I stepped away from any expectation or any real certainty that it's ever going to happen again," he said. "I think that's the only real way to move through the world, right? If it happens, that'd be great, but I'm not going to sit around waiting for it to happen. I have a ton of other stuff in my life, in my career. I have lifelong friendships from those films and working relationships and a lot of respect and fond memories, so if that's what it ends up being and I can look back on my life and say that's what it was, then that's incredible, and if we get to do more, that's also incredible. But as far as the stories go, they've been around for decades and generations, and I think that that will continue, whether or not we continue on with them."

But Hawley's is one of three potential Star Trek movies in the works. One involves time travel and Captain Kirk's father. Another comes from an idea by Quentin Tarantino and is inspired by the gangster-themed Star Trek episode "A Piece of the Action."