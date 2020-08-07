Noah Hawley's Star Trek Movie Possibly Shelved Due to Coronavirus Similarities

✖

Noah Hawley’s Star Trek movie has possibly been shelved due to coronavirus similarities. This all comes after a shuffling at Paramount where Emma Watts is now president and looking at the upcoming slate with fresh eyes. There is no shortage of Star Trek on the horizon with three different shows available now and another three movies in development. However Hawley’s vision for the project is the one under the most scrutiny according to The Hollywood Reporter. It all stems from the fact that his film revolves around a deadly virus that wipes out a large swath of the universe. Seeing something so similar to the coronavirus on the big screen might not be the best idea right now. That means, that everything is up in the air for right now.

Previous reports from Deadline indicate that Hawley was brought aboard to helm the fourth film in the franchise’s Kelvin Timeline. So, stars like Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, and Karl Urban were expected to return. Hawley had writing duties on the project as well. JJ Abrams and Bad Robot would produce alongside the director to boot. His previous work includes Legion for FX and Marvel Television. Hawley was also developing a Dr. Doom movie for Fox before Disney came in and bought the company. It is important to note that this film is a distinct project apart from Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek project. The legend confirmed that his R-rated Trek film would be alongside the most recent movies in the same timeline.

“Well, it’s an idea then we got together and talked it out and then we hired Mark Smith, who did [The] Revenant to write the script,” Tarantino explained earlier this summer. “I don’t know how much I can say. The one thing I can say is it would deal with the Chris Pine timeline."

He added, "Now, I still don’t quite understand, and JJ [Abrams] can’t explain it to me, and my editor has tried to explain it to me and I still don’t get it...about something happened in the first movie that now kind of wiped the slate clean. I don’t buy that. I don’t like it. I don’t appreciate it. I don’t — f*** that...I want the whole series to have happened, it just hasn’t happened yet."

