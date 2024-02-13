Star Trek Adventures: The Federation-Klingon War Tactical Campaign Announced

Modiphius Entertainment has announced Star Trek Adventures: The Federation-Klingon War Tactical Campaign, the latest addition to its line of supplements for the Star Trek TTRPG. Star Trek Adventures: The Federation-Klingon War Tactical Campaign includes a six-mission campaign that runs alongside the story of the Klingon War seen in Star Trek: Discovery Season 1, offering players the opportunity to explore the war's ramifications on the United Federation of Planets. The supplemental also includes rules to help navigate the psychological stress of warfare and tools to help gamemasters create new wartime Star Trek Adventures campaigns.

The new procedurally generated campaign overlay is arguably the most significant addition to Star Trek Adventures in The Federation-Klingon War Tactical Campaign. This addition to the Star Trek Adventures game allows players to act as admirals overseeing the conflict from a high level. Such players must decide how to allocate resources and forces to prevent the Klingons' advances into Federation territory.

Star Trek Adventures: The Federation-Klingon War Tactical Campaign adds six new playable species to Star Trek Adventures: Aenar, Arcadian, Ariolo, Betelgeusian, Coridanite, and Megarite. There are also new optional rules, character talents, and more than 20 mission briefs for wartime play, including tactical, routine, exploration, and mission varieties.

"With this release, we're expanding the scope of Star Trek storytelling possibilities," Star Trek Adventures project manager Jim Johnson said in a press release. "It includes a long roleplaying campaign and a tactical campaign overlay that provides players the means to take on the role of admirals and manage resources and events at a larger scale. And, the tactical campaign component could be played by itself as sort of a mini-game, beyond the full roleplaying experience. I'm excited for gaming groups to get this to their table and create amazing Star Trek stories with it."

The Star Trek Adventures: The Federation-Klingon War Tactical Campaign is available to pre-order from Modiphius' online store. Orders are expected to begin shipping out in March.

What is Star Trek Adventures?

Star Trek Adventures is a tabletop roleplaying game allowing players to explore the Star Trek universe. Modiphius Entertainment developed the game based on its 2d20 gaming system and began publishing in 2017. Since then, Star Trek Adventures has won several industry awards, and Modiphius has expanded the game with a steady stream of supplements that add new content, rules, and tools.

According to Modiphius, "Star Trek Adventures takes you to the Final Frontier of the Galaxy, where new discoveries await keen explorers of Starfleet. Your duties may take you to the edges of known space, or to Federation colonies in need, to the borders of neighboring galactic powers or into the eye of interstellar phenomena. Your ship and your crew epitomize the best Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets has to offer, and you are needed more than ever."

Modiphius began expanding the game with supplements dedicated to each galaxy quadrant and Starfleet division. Its standout expansions include a new core rulebook for the Klingon Empire, campaign guides for play in the style of the modern Star Trek series Star Trek: Discovery and comedic animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, a campaign guide for exploring the Shackleton Expanse, and a variant of the game called Captain's Log for solo play.