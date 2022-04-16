Star Trek Adventures Expansion Adds Star Trek: Discovery Era

Modiphius has officially announced a new Star Trek Adventures campaign guide that expands into the era and events of Star Trek: Discovery. The Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide is a new expansion for Star Trek: Discovery that covers the first two seasons of the hit Paramount+ show. The campaign guide not only features sourcebook materials covering the events from 2256-2258, but also provides additional information bridging the gap between Star Trek: Enterprise and Star Trek: Discovery. Additional, the campaign guide adds five new playable alien species, including the Kelpiens and Saurians (the former of which is represented on Star Trek: Discovery by Doug Jones’ Commander Saru) along with additional lifepath options for player characters.

Other features of the Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide includes 10 Starfleet spaceframes, 11 new Klingon spaceframes, new NPC starships, and a selection of NPCs relevant to the era. Finally, the guide comes with a 3-part campaign set during the final months of the Federation/Klingon War.

Star Trek Adventures is the official tabletop RPG for Star Trek, with multiple eras and factions covered within the game. Star Trek Adventures provides supports for campaigns set in both the 23rd and 24th century, with players able to create characters with a variety of responsibilities on a Federation starship. The system uses Modiphius’s 2d20 system, in which players roll two or more d20s to try to score multiple successes on a check. Unlike many other d20 based systems, Star Trek Adventures rewards players for a low roll on a d20, with a 1 counted as a critical success and 20s always causing complications.

More recently, Star Trek Adventures expanded to include the ability to play as the crew of a Klingon Empire ship. Notably, Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide can be used for either Federation or Klingon campaigns.

Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide will be released in June 2022 and will have a retail price of $59.95. A Collector’s Edition will also be available for sale.