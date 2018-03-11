New ‘Star Trek Adventures’ Wave 2 Details Revealed

Starfleet officers stand by for debriefing. Modiphius Entertainment has released new details on the upcoming second wave of products for the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game.

The second wave of Star Trek Adventures product includes two new supplemental books, one for Command Division players and one offering insight on the Beta Quadrant of the galaxy. There are also two new sets of miniatures, the Next Generation Away Team miniatures and the Borg Collective miniatures, and a new set of tiles for Next Generation Klingons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Command Division Supplemental Rulebook offers new options for characters enrolled in the command branch of Starfleet. This book includes rules for large-scale fleet actions, expanded social conflict rules, new Talents, Focuses, and character creation options, 16 new Federation ships, and stats for several new NPCs from the Star Trek franchise, including Lwaxana Troi, Sarek, and Curzon Dax. The book will be released in July with an MSRP of $34.99.

The Beta Quadrant Sourcebook offers information on societies that inhabit the Beta Quadrant of the galaxy and the history of the region, focusing particularly on the Klingon Empire and the Romulan Star Empire. The sourcebook will also cover the Federation, the Gorn Hegemony, and the Orion Syndicate and includes rules for creating player characters of new races, including Benzites, Klingons, Deltans, Xindi, and Zakdorn. The book also includes some non-Federation starship stats and rules and new adversaries for game masters to send against the player group. The Beta Quadrant Sourcebook release in August priced at $34.99.

The Next Generation Away Team miniatures boxed set includes 10 Next Generation era Starfleet crewman. These include humans, Vulcans, Andorians, Tellarites, and Denobulans, all with male and female figures.The Borg Collective miniatures boxed set includes 5 male and 5 female Borg drones. Each set is priced at $49.99. The Next Generation Away Team set releases in July. The Borg Collective set follows in August.

Lastly, the Next Generation Klingon Tile Set includes 16 double-sided terrain tiles. The tiles resemble the interiors of Klingon starships from The Next Generation era, designed by Jose Esteras with input from Rick Sternbach, who wrote the Klingon Bird-of-Prey Owner’s Workshop Manual. The set release in August and is priced at $39.99.

These products represent just the first of three waves of new Star Trek Adventures release Modiphius has planned for 2018, so keep your eyes out for more.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!