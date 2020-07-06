Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire Announced

On Monday, Modiphius Entertainment announced Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Core Rulebook, a new expansion to the Star Trek Adventures tabletop roleplaying game. The latest Star Trek Adventures sourcebook gives players the tools they need to launch campaigns as characters from the Klingon Empire. The announcement comes ahead of Saturday’s Day of Honor streaming event. It follows Star Trek Online’s kickoff for the Year of the Klingon with the House Divided trailer. The Star Trek Adventures: Klingon Core Rulebook is available in print as a standard Core Rulebook and Collector’s Edition. Pre-orders are for print editions are available now.

Modiphius expects those print editions to ship out in the fall. Print pre-orders will receive a PDF preview that they can download immediately. Those who purchase the PDF of Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire on Modiphius.net will receive a redeemable code for a discount on any future print purchase. Those who buy on DriveThruRPG can contact support@modiphius.net to take advantage of a similar offer.

Along with the announcement, Modiphius released preview pages from the new book.