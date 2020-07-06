Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire Announced

By Jamie Lovett

On Monday, Modiphius Entertainment announced Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Core Rulebook, a new expansion to the Star Trek Adventures tabletop roleplaying game. The latest Star Trek Adventures sourcebook gives players the tools they need to launch campaigns as characters from the Klingon Empire. The announcement comes ahead of Saturday’s Day of Honor streaming event. It follows Star Trek Online’s kickoff for the Year of the Klingon with the House Divided trailer. The Star Trek Adventures: Klingon Core Rulebook is available in print as a standard Core Rulebook and Collector’s Edition. Pre-orders are for print editions are available now.

Modiphius expects those print editions to ship out in the fall. Print pre-orders will receive a PDF preview that they can download immediately. Those who purchase the PDF of Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire on Modiphius.net will receive a redeemable code for a discount on any future print purchase. Those who buy on DriveThruRPG can contact support@modiphius.net to take advantage of a similar offer.

Along with the announcement, Modiphius released preview pages from the new book. Keep reading to see them for yourself. Are you eager to start your Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire campaign? Let us know in the comments.

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Cover

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 010
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 1

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 005
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 2

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 011
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 3

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 002
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 4

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 001
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 5

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 004
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 6

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 003
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 7

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 009
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 8

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 006
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 9

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 008
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prevnext

Star Trek Adventures: The Klingon Empire Preview 10

Star Trek Adventures The Klingon Empire 007
(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)
prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of