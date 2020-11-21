Star Trek To Receive Legacy Award at Critics Choice Super Awards

✖

The Critics Choice Association will honor the Star Trek franchise with the first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards Legacy Award at the inaugural presentation ceremony this January. This award comes in addition to the seven Critics Choice Super Awards nominations that Star Trek earned across three CBS All Access series. The Legacy Award recognizes "the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters." Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green, each nominated for a Super Award, will accept the award on the Star Trek franchise's behalf.

The Critics Choice Awards developed the Super Award as a means of "honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation." Star Trek left a mark on the inaugural nominations, earning seven nominations across three different shows. CCA will reveal the winners during a television presentation hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez airing on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10th from 8:00-10:00 pm ET/PT. The ceremony will stream the following day for free on The CW App and cwtv.com.

"What a celebration this is going to be!" said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. "We are so pleased to be spotlighting the brilliant work of so many artists who bring to life some of the most engaging and beloved movies and television series! We are certain that Kevin and Dani will serve as tremendous hosts, who, as fans themselves, will bring energy and enthusiasm to the stage, as we honor these genres that so often go overlooked and underappreciated."

The Legacy Award honor comes two years after the Emmy Awards honored Star Trek with its Governors Award. Martin-Green and Star Trek star William Shatner, back representatives from each Star Trek series, accepted the award on the franchise's behalf.

"Thank you so much," Shatner said in his reception speech. "52 years. What a gift. We're grateful… Star Trek has endured because it represents an idea – one that's greater than the sum of our parts….we watch and we reach to see the best version of ourselves…. Star Trek is a phenomenon… I accept this award with honor."

