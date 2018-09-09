William Shatner, Sonequa Martin-Green, ‘Star Trek’ Alums Accept Emmy Award

Multiple generations of Star Trek actors came together to accept the Governors Award at yesterday’s Creative Arts Emmys.

Bill Nye introduced the award during the ceremony, saying of Star Trek, “It may have started off as an entertainment series but it changed the world — and I feel that it changed the world for the better.”

Following Nye’s introduction, stars and aliens from the Star Trek franchise came onto the stage, including a Klingon and a Kelpien. Star Trek: The Original Series star William Shatner and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the award on the Star Trek franchise’s behalf. They were joined on stage by representatives from all six Star Trek television series: Walter Koenig from Star Trek: The Original Series, LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Terry Farrell from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Jeri Ryan from Star Trek: Voyager, Linda Park from Star Trek: Enterprise, and Alex Kurtzman, the co-creator of Star Trek: Discovery.

Shatner said that Star Trek “represents an idea that is greater than all its parts” and “I accept this award for all of the artists who have worked to make this show a success.”

Deadline spoke to the Star Trek stars backstage about what the franchise means to them.

“It resonates because we were talking about topical issues and socio-political content,” said Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov.

“It’s all about good storytelling,” added Burton, who played Geordi La Forge.

“We still worry about living together and having a fruitful and joyful experience,” Koenig continued. “We are beset with problems that we had in the ’60s.”

Martin-Green and Kurtzman spoke about Discovery and the franchise’s future.

Martin-Green says”It was very important to us” to do justice to the Star Trek name, “but be our own at the same time.”

Kurtzman says Star Trek “has been a beacon of hope for so many people for so long. In dark times, we need that hope.”

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Sept. 8th, 52 years to the day after Star Trek made its television debut.

“For over 50 years, Star Trek has captivated and connected fans from around the world. What the series always brilliantly illustrated is that, despite our greatest differences, we as people are more alike than we realize, and coming together in hopes of a better tomorrow is not just a possibility, but a necessity,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Television Studios when the award was announced. “The impact of Star Trek is far-reaching, and has inspired not only countless individuals, but great advancements in technology, science, health care, space exploration and more. We are so grateful to the brilliant minds and talented individuals, both in front of and behind the camera, who boldly tell stories that stand the test of time. Thank you to the Television Academy for honoring the historic Star Trek legacy and to everyone who has contributed to its success.”

Every episode of Star Trek television ever produced is available now to stream via CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.