Star Trek Nominated For 7 Critics Choice Super Awards

This week, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominees for the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, an event described as "honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation." Star Trek made a big splash in the inaugural nominations, earning seven nominations across three CBS All Access series. CCA will reveal the winners during a television presentation hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez airing on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10th from 8:00-10:00 pm ET/PT. The ceremony will stream the following day for free on The CW App and cwtv.com.

Besides its seven category nomination, the Star Trek franchise will also be honored by the Critics Choice Association with the Legacy Award. The award recognizes 'the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. Super Award-nominated Star Trek stars Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green will accept the award on behalf of the franchise.

"What a celebration this is going to be!" said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. "We are so pleased to be spotlighting the brilliant work of so many artists who bring to life some of the most engaging and beloved movies and television series! We are certain that Kevin and Dani will serve as tremendous hosts, who, as fans themselves, will bring energy and enthusiasm to the stage, as we honor these genres that so often go overlooked and underappreciated."

Keep reading to see the nominations Star Trek earned at the first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards. The presentation ceremony airs on January 10th on The CW.