Star Trek Nominated For 7 Critics Choice Super Awards
This week, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominees for the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, an event described as "honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation." Star Trek made a big splash in the inaugural nominations, earning seven nominations across three CBS All Access series. CCA will reveal the winners during a television presentation hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez airing on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10th from 8:00-10:00 pm ET/PT. The ceremony will stream the following day for free on The CW App and cwtv.com.
Besides its seven category nomination, the Star Trek franchise will also be honored by the Critics Choice Association with the Legacy Award. The award recognizes 'the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. Super Award-nominated Star Trek stars Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green will accept the award on behalf of the franchise.
"What a celebration this is going to be!" said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. "We are so pleased to be spotlighting the brilliant work of so many artists who bring to life some of the most engaging and beloved movies and television series! We are certain that Kevin and Dani will serve as tremendous hosts, who, as fans themselves, will bring energy and enthusiasm to the stage, as we honor these genres that so often go overlooked and underappreciated."
Keep reading to see the nominations Star Trek earned at the first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards. The presentation ceremony airs on January 10th on The CW.
Best Animated Series - Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Archer (FXX)
- BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Central Park (Apple TV+)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series - Jack Quaid
- Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- H. Jon Benjamin – Archer (FXX)
- Nick Kroll – Big Mouth (Netflix)
- John Mulaney – Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Jack Quaid – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
- Justin Roiland – Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
- J.B. Smoove – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series - Tawny Newsome
- Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Tawny Newsome – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
- Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Amy Sedaris – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- Aisha Tyler – Archer (FXX)
- Jessica Walter – Archer (FXX)
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series - Star Trek: Discovery
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Outlander (Starz)
- Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
- Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
- Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
- Upload (Amazon)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series - Patrick Stewart
- Robbie Amell – Upload (Amazon)
- Travis Fimmel – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
- Sam Heughan – Outlander (Starz)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Nick Offerman – Devs (FX on Hulu)
- Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series - Sonequa Martin-Green
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
- Amanda Collin – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
- Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
- Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)
- Hilary Swank – Away (Netflix)
- Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who (BBC America)