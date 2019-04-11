‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Documentary Theatrical Release Details Revealed

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is coming to theaters for one night only. In March, Shout! Studios announced it had acquired the distribution rights to the crowdfunded documentary and that it was exploring multiple release platforms, including theatrical. We now know that Fathom Events will bring What We Left Behind to theaters for one night on May 12th. Tickets for the event go on sale April 12th. The documentary sees showrunner Ira Steven Behr and the Deep Space Nine cast and crew reflecting on what is considered by many to be the black sheep fo the Star Trek franchise. Here’s the event description from Fathom:

“Deep Space Nine is described as ‘dark,’ ‘edgy,’ and ‘the black sheep’ of the Star Trek family – a show that did not fit in Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the future. 20 years after it left the airwaves, fans all over the world continue to watch Deep Space Nine with the same affection they feel for the other Star Trek series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Through extensive interviews with cast and creators, show footage presented in HD for the first time anywhere, and brand-new animated storyboards showing what could have been and what still might be, directors Ira Steven Behr (showrunner of the original series) and David Zappone (Star Trek docs The Captains and For the Love of Spock), bring you What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, an in-depth look at this beloved show, its fans, and its ongoing appeal to Trekkies of all ages.

This one-night event will include an exclusive two-sided poster (11×17, limited quantities) as well as a roundtable discussion on the making of the documentary.”

What We Left Behind: A Look Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is a production of 455 Films and Tuxedo Productions. The film is directed by Behr and David Zappone, executive produced by Zappone, and produced by Behr, Kai de Mello-Folsom, Joseph Kornbrodt and Luke Snailham with additional production services from the New York Film Academy and 455 Films’ Kevin & Helene Layne.

At the time the acquisition was announced, Michael Ribas, vice president of marketing at Shout! Studios, said, “Deep Space Nine has a passionate fanbase—as shown by the successful crowdfunding campaign that brought this movie to life—and we’re thrilled share their love of and dedication to the show by bringing the What We Left Behind to an even wider audience.”

