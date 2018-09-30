‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Jonathan Frakes Completes Work, Shares Set Photo

Jonathan Frakes has completed work on Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

Frakes has been working on the ninth episode of the CBS All Access series’ second season. Today he tweeted out a photograph thanking the cast and crew for their excellence.

“Thanks to exceptional cast and crew on ⁦Star Trek: Discovery for another successful voyage,” Frakes tweeted. Take a look below:

Thanks to exceptional cast and crew on ⁦@startrekcbs⁩ for another successful voyage pic.twitter.com/qSctSY596o — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) September 29, 2018

Frakes previously directed the Star Trek: Discovery Season One episode “Despite Yourself.” The tenth episode of the series, “Despite Yourself” was the midseason premiere that revealed the Discovery and its crew were stuck in the mirror universe.

Frakes directed the second and ninth episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two. That work is likely what kept him away from the recent Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunion.

Frakes also directed an episode of the upcoming second season of FOX’s The Orville, Seth MacFarlane’s love-letter to Star Trek. He spoke previously about how the two series compare.

“The Star Trek that we have has really found its voice, and Discovery has really found its voice,” Frakes said. “And The Orville has filled in a void. For a lot of people, The Orville is their new Star Trek because it does tell stories like [The Next Generation], and it’s got wild humor in it.

“[Seth MacFarlane] clearly wanted [The Orville] to look like [The Next Generation]. So, he hired the cinematographer [Marvin Rush] and the camera operator, and Brannon Braga, who wrote First Contact among other things that are fabulous. Robbie Duncan McNeill, one of our wonderful directors from Voyager, James Conway, who directed a bunch of great Next Gen episodes; he hired me. He filled the room with Next Gen people so that the show would look and feel like it. I think he did it.”

While Frakes may appreciate both series, the Star Trek: Discovery set is likely the only place where he’s greeted with William Riker-shaped cake.

