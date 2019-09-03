Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Getting Steelbook Blu-ray Release

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two will get a special steelbook release when it heads to Blu-ray on November 12th. The four-disc Blu-ray setthat includes all 14 episodes of the season, plus the Star Trek: Short Treks episodes “Runaway” and “The Brightest Star,” and two hours of exclusive special features, including featurettes, audio commentaries on four episodes, cast interviews, deleted scenes, and a gag reel.

The special steelbook features the Red Angel on the cover, the USS Discovery on the back, and Michael Burnham and Spock on the inside. The set will be available at Best Boy stores in North America.

In Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joins forces with Capt. Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Together, they investigate seven mysterious red signals and appearances by an entity called the Red Angel. The crew must work together to unravel these mysteries while Spock’s involvement forces his foster sister, Michael Burnham, to face her past.

Here’s the list of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two special feature, as revealed on the Star Trek website:

ENTER THE ENTERPRISE: Discovery’s production designer, builders, actors, and producers discuss the daunting task of reviving the iconic ship’s bridge.

PUTTING IT TOGETHER: Follow the real-life Discovery crew through preparation, shooting, and posting the second-season finale.

THE RED ANGEL: Go behind the scenes with Discovery’s producers and directors, as well as Sonequa Martin-Green and the craftspeople who created the Red Angel and made it come to life.

DESIGNING DISCOVERY: SEASON TWO: On a show where no location exists in our world, the production and lighting design teams must create every space. Learn how they pulled it off.

PROP ME UP: SEASON TWO: Propmaster Mario Moreira takes fans through the world of Discovery props.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS: SEASON TWO: Gersha Phillips and her team discuss how costumes inform a character and how they create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms, and armor for every kind of species.

CREATURE COMFORTS: SEASON TWO: Producers, craftsmen, and actors discuss the design process, the implementation, and the performance required to bring characters to life. Be sure to watch the one-on-one conversation between makeup artist James McKinnon and L’Rell actress Mary Chieffo.

CREATING SPACE: There are some shots that just can’t be done practically when a show is set in space. The VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope every week to create amazing computer graphics in order to give fans a realistic feel of space.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON TWO: A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in season two by the Discovery crew.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery Season Two coming to Blu-ray? Let us know in the comments. The set goes on sale on November 12th. The full season can be streamed now on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Discovery is now filming its third season in Toronto.