Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Photos Released

Star Trek: Discovery returns next week for its fourth season on Paramount+. The new season sees shifting roles for the Discovery crew, including Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) taking over as the ship’s new captain. Paramount+ has released new photos from the show, offering new looks at the crew and some behind-the-scenes shots of the show’s sets. The photos show Discovery in their new, more colorful Starfleet uniforms, with Burnham in the same command red worn by captain during the Star Trek: The Next Generation era. There are also shots of Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Book (David Ajala), Saru (Doug Jones), Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Dr. Culber (Anthony Rapp), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and more.
Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
Are you excited about the upcoming new season of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Keep reading to see all of the new photos from the show. Star Trek: Discovery‘s fourth season will premiere on Paramount+ on November 18th.