Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Photos Released

Star Trek: Discovery returns next week for its fourth season on Paramount+. The new season sees shifting roles for the Discovery crew, including Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) taking over as the ship’s new captain. Paramount+ has released new photos from the show, offering new looks at the crew and some behind-the-scenes shots of the show’s sets. The photos show Discovery in their new, more colorful Starfleet uniforms, with Burnham in the same command red worn by captain during the Star Trek: The Next Generation era. There are also shots of Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Book (David Ajala), Saru (Doug Jones), Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Dr. Culber (Anthony Rapp), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and more.

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Star Trek: Discovery's fourth season will premiere on Paramount+ on November 18th.

Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun

Anthony Rapp as Stamets and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Wilson Cruz as Culber and Mary Wiseman as Tilly

Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson and Wilson Cruz as Culber

Behind the scenes

Behind the scenes

Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham

Blu Del Barrio as Adira

David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham

Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer and Patrick Kwok-Choon as Lt. Gen Rhys

Mary Wiseman as Tilly