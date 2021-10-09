Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer Released

On Saturday at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the trailer for Star Trek: Discovery‘s fourth season. Star Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays the recently promoted Captain Michael Burnham, introduced the trailer during the Discovery New York Comic Con panel at the Javits Center. Paramount+ also unveiled the new season’s official key art, which features Martin-Green as Captain Burnham. The new trailer sees Burnham leading the Discovery crew into a mysterious anomaly that threatens the entire galaxy. With the United Federation of Planets still rebuilding after The Burn, member planets and non-members alike will have to unite to save the future.

According to the official synopsis revealed via a press release, season four finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all. You can watch the trailer below:

As revealed on Star Trek Day, Star Trek: Discovery will return for its fourth season on Thursday, November 18th. Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively for Paramount+ in the United States.

The new season puts plenty of pressure on Discovery’s new captain based on the trailer and key art. Speaking to ComicBook.com in July, Martin-Green expressed what Burnham sitting in the captain’s seat means to her.

“That’s such a big deal to me,” Martin-Green said. “Being captain now of that franchise solidified at the helm of that ship in the franchise’s history as a Black woman, huge for me and, in general, for the franchise itself.”

The Star Trek: Discovery panel included series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise. Journalist Karama Horne moderated.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Paradise also serves as showrunner. Star Trek: Discovery season four’s cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray).

Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes the concurrently on Netflix in 190 countries and Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

What do you think of the new trailer and key art? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery returns for its fourth season on Paramount+ on November 18th.