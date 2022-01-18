Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds Renewed at Paramount+

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that it would renew Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for additional seasons. Star Trek: Discovery will receive a 10-episode fifth season on the streaming service. The series is on midseason hiatus amid its fourth season and will return with new episodes on February 10th. Star Trek: Lower Decks is renewed for a fourth 10-episode season ahead of the debut of its 10-episode third season this summer. Discovery spinoff series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is renewed for its 10-episode second season ahead of its premiere on Paramount+ in May.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer of the Star Trek franchise, in a press release. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan, Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew aboard the USS Cerritos, one of Starfleet’s most insignificant ships, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives while dealing with many sci-fi anomalies.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds occurs during the years Captain Christopher Pike was at the helm of the USS Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the USS. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

