Star Trek: The Pod Directive Gets a Trailer, Premiere Date, and Paul F. Tompkins as Co-Host

The official Star Trek podcast is launching next week. CBS Television Studios and the Star Trek Global Franchise Group announced on Tuesday as part of the Star Trek Day celebration that the new podcast Star Trek: The Pod Directive is available to subscribe to now via StarTrek.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms in advance of its premiere on Monday, September 14th. A trailer for the podcast is also available to listen to now. The announcement came during the Star Trek: Lower Decks virtual panel by Lower Decks star and The Pod Directive host Tawny Newsome. She'll be joined on the podcast by co-host Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang Bang).

According to the press release, "With unparalleled access to Star Trek luminaries, celebrity super-fans and behind-the-scenes creative professionals, Star Trek: The Pod Directive takes a smart, witty and thoughtful look at all things Trek – both old and new. Offering a high-level discussion of the themes, ideas, and characters that resonate across the history of the franchise’s storied universe, episodes will also explore the brand’s 50-plus-year legacy and influence. Each episode features an in-depth personal interview with a notable guest, coverage of a Star Trek event or a discussion of a specific topic with one or more guests."

Guests slated to appear on the new podcast include Ben Stiller (actor/producer), Reza Aslan (author/commentator), Michelle Hurd (actor, Star Trek: Picard), Kendra James (managing editor, StarTrek.com), Angelica Bastien (staff writer, Vulture), Mike McMahan (creator/executive producer/showrunner, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Stacey Abrams (politician/activist), Tig Notaro (comedian/actor, Star Trek: Discovery), Samantha Cristoforetti (ESA astronaut), Bill McKibben (author/environmentalist/activist) and Jeff Russo (producer/composer, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Short Treks). New episodes will of the podcast will release weekly on Mondays through November 9th.

Fans can subscribe to or download Star Trek: The Pod Directive via StarTrek.com as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcasting apps.

Tawny Newsome is a sketch/improv comedian who wrote and performed her work on the Second City Mainstage in Chicago, and co-hosts the popular comedy-meets-culture podcast Yo, Is This Racist? Newsome has also appeared on IFC’s Brockmire, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, The Carmichael Show, Documentary Now and Sherman’s Showcase, and currently voices Ensign Mariner on Star Trek: Lower Decks for CBS All Access.

Paul F. Tompkins is a comedian and actor. Most recently, Tompkins was the voice of Mr. Peanutbutter on the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman and currently co-hosts the Threedom podcast with Scott Aukerman and Lauren Lapkus.