Star Trek: Celebrates The Wrath of Khan's 40th Anniversary With the Summer of Sweet Revenge

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan turns 40 on June 4th and Star Trek is celebrating with a variety of special products and events. Paramount's Star Trek Franchise Group is launching the "Summer of Sweet Revenge," a cross-country promotion that sees Star Trek teaming with various brands to celebrate The Wrath of Khan's birthday. Paramount's plans include pop-ups in New York City, Los Angeles, and at San Diego Comic-Con, screenings of the film, and activations in select cities. Fans can find more information at WrathOfPKhan.com, the specially curated online hub that hosts details on the activations, digital engagements, and more.

Funko and Coolhaus are two of the companies collaborating with Paramount for the Summer of Sweet Revenge. Here's some of what they have planned:

(Photo: Paramount)

SUMMER OF SWEET REVENGE ON PARAMOUNT+

Paramount+ is curating a special selection of Khan-centric and "revenge" themed Star Trek episodes. The episodes and movies will be featured in special carousels on Paramount+ on June 4 and the curated list will also be shared on Star Trek's official social channels (@StarTrek and @StarTrekOnPPlus).

WRATH OF KHAN FUNKO

Funko will released a new Pop figure of can in the official Star Trek shop. Fans already voted on whether the Pop should show "Battle Ready Khan" or "Post-Battle Khan." Funko announced on June 4th, the film's anniversary, that "Battle Ready Khan" won the vote. The figure goes up for pre-order on Monday, June 6th.

(Photo: Funko)

WRATH OF P'KHAN COOLHAUS ICE CREAM TRUCK

Coolhaus will bring limited-edition Wrath of P'Khan ice cream sandwiches to New York City via a branded truck. The truck will visit SoHo at Prince & Green Streets on June 4th.

For National Ice Cream Day on July 17th, the Coolhaus vehicle will visit Los Angeles' Santa Monica at 2nd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard. The truck will then head to San Diego Comic-Con with Paramount+ to hand out Wrath of P'Khan ice cream sandwiches.

(Photo: Coolhaus)

WRATH OF KHAN FATHOM FILM SCREENINGS

Paramount Home Entertainment and Fathom Events will bring The Wrath of Khan back to the big screen during the TCM Big Screen Classics series on September 4th, 5th, and 8th. There will be over 2,500 screenings of the film across the three-day event.

Per a press release for the screening sent out in January, "One of the most celebrated and essential adventures from the Star Trek universe, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan celebrates 40 years with the director's cut on the big screen. On routine training maneuvers, Admiral James T. Kirk seems resigned that this may be the last space mission of his career. But an adversary from the past has returned with a vengeance.

Aided by his exiled band of genetic supermen, Khan (Ricardo Montalban)—brilliant renegade of 20th century Earth—has raided Space Station Regula One, stolen the top-secret device called Project Genesis, wrested control of another Federation starship, and now schemes to set a most deadly trap for his old enemy Kirk… with the threat of a universal Armageddon."

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is streaming now on Paramount+. It is also available on home media in 4k ultra-high-definition, both individually and as part of the Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection.