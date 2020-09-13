Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Really Wants to Play a Star Trek Alien in Live-Action

✖

Dawnn Lewis, who plays Captain Freeman of the USS Cerritos in Star Trek: Lower Decks, the first animated series to join the expanding Star Trek universe. While she enjoys her role voicing Freeman, she still wants to play an alien in a live-action Star Trek series. Speaking to TV Guide, she discussed her history with the Star Trek franchise, revealing how, as a child, she'd sneak out past her bedtime to watch Star Trek: The Original Series episodes with her brothers. "I used to risk getting into trouble in order to watch Star Trek because it would come on when my brothers and I were supposed to be asleep," Lewis says. "We would get in front of our little, small black-and-white TV with blankets and sheets covering us to make a tent to muffle the sound so that we could watch the adventures of Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Lieutenant Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), and Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) traipsing through the galaxy."

That's where the actor's dream of playing a Star Trek alien began. With Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds all in development, there's never been more opportunities to clinch such a role. Lewis isn't even picky about which show to join.

"Please make me an alien in Discovery, Picard, somewhere. Please make me an alien. I want to do it," she said.

Lewis also touched on Freeman's relationship with her daughter, Ensign Beckett Mariner. "Their relationship reminds me of growing up a preacher's kid. Whether they were a minister, the first lady, the head deacon, they set such a high standard and you often find that the preacher's kids are probably the baddest kids in the church. They are trying to break every rule, trying to be everything except what their parents have been trying to encourage everybody else to be. So even if you're one of the best parents, sometimes your kids can still make choices that you really wish they would not make," Lewis said. "So as Mariner's parent, she's probably had this high expectation of excellence and responsibility for her whole life."

Star Trek: Lower Decks is halfway through its first, 10-episode season. There's still plenty of exciting events to come, as revealed by the midseason trailer, including an appearance by Q. Work on the second season of the series is already underway.

Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts new episodes on Thursdays on CBS All Access.