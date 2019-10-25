Star Trek: Picard: First Look at Admiral Picard

Star Trek: Picard reveals that Jean-Luc Picard went on to become a Starfleet admiral after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. But by the time the series begins, Picard has left that career and that rank behind. Now we have our first look at Picard during the time that he was an admiral. That first look comes via a cover for IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Picard prequel comic book series. IDW revealed the cover during the Star Trek comics panel held today at the Destination Star Trek convention in the United Kingdom. The cover, created by Sara Pitre-Durocher, is for the final issue of the three-issue prequel comic.

The real-life admiral uniform is also on display at Destination Star Trek. That seems to suggest that star Patrick Stewart will don the uniform at some point during the CBS All Access series.

What do you think of the Uniform? You can take a look below.

IDW announced the prequel comic in August. The comic will reveal the mission that led to Picard’s exit from Starfleet. The first issue’s synopsis reads, “Before he retired to his vineyard, Jean-Luc Picard was the most decorated admiral in Starfleet. Then one mission changed his life forever. The Countdown starts here!”

The synopsis to the second issue reveals that the mission involves a Romulan colony. It reads, As the situation on the Romulan colony continues to unravel, Picard finds himself faced with a difficult choice that will affect millions.” The synopsis to the final issue teases, “Jean-Luc Picard has traveled to the furthest reaches of the galaxy, defeated impossible foes, and survived in the face of unthinkable odds, but it’s the end of this one mission that will change his life forever.”

The novel Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope will follow the comic book series. Written by Una McCormack and published by Simon & Shuster, it features some of the new characters introduced in Picard. The events of the novel will lead up to the start of Star Trek: Picard.

The new Starfleet uniform seems to take some inspiration from other future Starfleet uniforms. While the uniform is unique, it is reminiscent of the 24th-century Starfleet uniforms used in Star Trek Online when the game launched.

Are you excited about Star Trek Picard? What do you think of the uniform? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Picard premieres January 23, 2020 on CBS All Access. The first issue of IDW’s Star Trek: Picard comic goes on sale November 4th. Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope goes on sale February 11, 2020.