Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Is Watching Star Trek: Picard

Area man weighs Star Trek fandom heavily in favor when evaluating political candidates pic.twitter.com/90yD8Ce2sq — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) February 19, 2020

Running a presidential campaign can be a stressful affair that offers little time to one’s self, though Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg recently revealed that, when he does get time to himself, he is proud to have signed up for CBS All Access to stay caught up with Star Trek: Picard. The politician noted that, having grown up watching Star Trek: The Next Generation, he was thrilled to see the return of Sir Patrick Stewart as Picard to witness where this adventure would take the iconic character, while even offering up his best Vulcan salute, made famous by Leonard Nimoy’s Spock in the original Star Trek TV series.

“I finally figured out how to do the app so that I can watch Star Trek: Picard,” Buttigieg revealed on Fox News. “I’m a huge Star Trek fan so I’m really excited to see where it goes. I grew up on The Next Generation. I was all about that.”

The political hopeful isn’t the only one who’s a fan of the series, as Picard‘s debut earned record numbers for the streaming platform.

“We’ve seen tremendous continued growth in the service, and the new records we’ve experienced due to Star Trek: Picard, the Grammys, and a fantastic season of football are a phenomenal way to kick off what will be a fantastic year for CBS All Access,” Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and President and CEO, CBS Interactive, shared in a statement last month. “CBS All Access continues to build upon its great mix of programming – from original series, to sports and special events – and we’ve strategically programmed 2020 to bring subscribers an ‘always on’ calendar of must-watch series and events.”

Not only is the series drawing massive numbers, but it’s also earning critical success, with Rotten Tomatoes calculating that, out of 60 reviews, 91% of them are positive, which includes ComicBook.com’s own positive review of the series.

“Despite a few small missteps, the first few episodes of Star Trek: Picard are an engaging return for the titular character,” Jamie Lovett claimed. “Stewart’s powerful presence is the show’s backbone, but these new characters are endearing in their own right. The story is only getting started, with the first three episodes playing out like a three-act film, but it is simultaneously rewarding for longtime Star Trek fans while also being welcoming for newcomers. Star Trek: Picard looks to be an inspiring return for the titular character and fans new and old will be thrilled to be a part of the adventure.”

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard debut on CBS All Access every Thursday.

