Star Trek: Picard: Robert Picardo Says "Absolutely No Plans" For Him to Appear (Exclusive)

✖

Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Picardo won't appear in Star Trek: Picard, at least as things stand now. In 2019, Picardo said that CBS contacted him about a potential role in the second season of the CBS All Access series. ComicBook.com spoke to Picardo over the phone after he released his music video about not being Brent Spiner. Picardo now says there are no plans in place for him to rejoin the Star Trek franchise. "Well, I can say this: as of now, there are absolutely no plans and there is nothing in the works," Picardo says. "I admire the show. I think everything is possible. I also know that the fans are a great driver often of what is done in Star Trek. We have not been driven to that particular point, so I'm not saying it couldn't happen in the future, but there are zero plans for it happening now."

Picardo says that he watched and enjoyed the first season of Star Trek: Picard. In particular, he appreciated where the series took his Star Trek: Voyager co-star, Jeri Ryan, who reprised her role as former Borg drone Seven of Nine.

"I feel that the writers very intelligently took Seven of Nine, Jeri Ryan's character, and brought her forward," Picardo says. "She was obviously way more human. Because on the four years she spent on the Voyager series, we saw her just having been reclaimed from the Borg and relearning, largely with my character's help, how to be human again. And now we see her fully rehumanized, however, still carrying the burden of her past, having her whole being been hijacked by this collective mind. She was still trying to right wrongs that from that period of her life rather than simply move ahead with her life and go back to being a regular human being. She couldn't let go of her past.

"I thought it was very, very well-done. Jeri, her performance is great in it. I thought that the writers were very savvy in what they did. And it's very gratifying for the audience to see a beloved character like Seven of Nine and, of course, to see Riker and to see Deanna Troi, to see those characters that are so loved, and of course, they got married rather late in the saga. It flashed-forward all those years. To see a life that had been tragically dominated by the loss of their first child, all of those things were just interesting. I thought it well-thought-out. And, of course, seeing Patrick playing Picard again is a great joy."

It seems that neither the Doctor nor Dr. Zimmerman will appear in the second season of Star Trek: Picard, but that doesn't mean he won't ever show up. There are plans for the series to last at least three seasons, if not more.

The first season fo Star Trek: Picard is streaming now on CBS All Access. The second season remains in pre-production after the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay in entering production.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.