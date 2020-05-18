Star Trek: Picard Co-Creator Reveals How Long Show Is Planned to Last

✖

Star Trek: Picard's voyages aren't coming to an end any time soon. Akiva Goldsman is one of the co-creators of the series. He isn't sure when the show will end, but says they've considered going three seasons, five seasons, or until star Patrick Stewart gets bored. “I mean, I think we have discussed it as both a 3 season show, a 5 season show, a 'let’s just keep going forever' show…" Goldsman tells Collider. "Star Trek: Picard in my view will go as long as Patrick Stewart wants to do it… As I’m sure you know, he was not interested in coming back. And we did a lot of… really good collaborative story breaking and talking and you know and I think he’s particularly delighted in a good way about having come back. And we will rely on that goodwill until he feels he’s done.”

The first season fo Star Trek: Picard ended with Picard's consciousness being placed in a synthetic body. Stewart's hinted that change in Picard's state of being could be explored more in the show's second season.

"Brilliantly and wonderfully they were able to perform surgery on me in such a way that I survived and came back," Stewart said. "But, now with an artificial life inside me – not a subservient cruel one like the Borg, but we shall see. We don’t know how Picard is going to live with this new condition which has become part of his life, which is going to extend his life."

Stewart also said that work is continuing on the series despite the coronavirus pandemic. He teased that the new season will involve game-changing events.

"It is, yeah. Because of how we are living currently, there is no writers’ room, of course. But everybody is writing and they are keeping me in touch with what is going on. We have video conferences," he says. "There are startling events predicted in season two. I am so excited about them because it is taking season one on from where we were. We are not going to be covering the same ground. It is going to be extraordinary. I am very excited about it. Of course, I can’t go into detail at all. I have a long conference planned for tomorrow where I hope for certain aspects of how season two will develop, and I’m looking forward to it very much."

Fans still have the third season of Star Trek: Discovery to look forward to later this year. The adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks plans to debut in 2020 as well, and those are only two of the many Star Trek projects in the works. The first season of Star Trek: Picard is streaming on CBS All Access.

