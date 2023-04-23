Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Finale Reveals Locutus' Borg Successor

Star Trek: Picard's series finale introduced the successor to Locutus of Borg. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 10, "The Last Generation," follow. The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard revealed that Jean-Luc Picard hadn't passed down irumodic syndrome to his son, but rather a genetic vestige of Borg technology implanted in him during his time as Locutus of Borg in the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation story "The Best of Both Worlds." Upon learning that the Borg waited behind the mysterious red door in his mind, Jack Crusher ran straight into the Borg Queen's open arms.

In the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 finale, Jack Crusher is assimilated. Jean-Luc discovers his son has become Vox, a type of transmitter Borg sending the greatly diminished Borg Queen's orders to the assimilated within Starfleet controlling the synced-up fleet. The parallels to Jean-Luc's time as Locutus are clear as Vox's Borg form is similar to Locutus', his body covered in practically a full Borg suit with a device over his right eye.

(Photo: Trae Patton)

Who is Locutus of Borg in Star Trek?

Locutus of Borg is what Jean-Luc Picard became in the two-part Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Best of Both Worlds." The first part of the episode was Star Trek: The Next Generation Season 3's finale. It ended with Picard being assimilated after traveling to a Borg cube. Fans had to wait months to see the conclusion of the story in Star Trek: The Next Generation's Season 4 premiere, which saw the Borg using Picard's mind to slaughter Starfleet's forces during the Battle of Wolf 359 before the Enterprise-D crew ultimately rescued their captain and helped save the day.

The names of Jean-Luc and Jack's Borg forms are also tied together. In Latin, "Locutus" means "spoke" or "one who speaks," while "Vox" means "voice."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

The Star Trek: Picard Season 3 finale is streaming now on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Picard episodes (as well as all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and every other episode of Star Trek television) are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.