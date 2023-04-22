Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Finale Finally Makes SPOILER a Captain

The Star Trek: Picard series finale brought many memorable moments, including a former member of the USS Enterprise-D crew receiving a promotion to admiral. However, that's not the only promotion in the episode, and the other one may be part of setting up a potential Star Trek: Picard spinoff series. SPOILERS follow for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 10, "Th Last Generation." Seven of Nine has been in Star Trek: Picard since the show's first season. Fans first discovered that Seven never joined Starfleet after returning with Voyager's crew to Federation space. Instead, she signed up with the Fenris Rangers, a group of less structured dogooders who often take on missions that Starfleet won't touch.

But in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Seven of Nine (after some prodding from Picard and Janeway) has enlisted in Starfleet, serving as the first officer aboard the USS Titan-A. She had a contentious relationship with her commanding officer, Captain Liam Shaw, but that developed throughout the season. Shaw died helping Picard and his old crew escape the Titan after the Borg activated those they'd genetically assimilated. However, Star Trek: Picard's series finale sees Tuvok (the genuine article this time) coming to the Titan to personally deliver to Seven of Nine her final evaluation from Shaw, in which he recommends her promotion to the rank of captain.

Seven of Nine in Starfleet

Not only does Seven of Nine accept the promotion, but a year later, she's commanding the Titan herself as it is rechristened the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-G. Before Star Trek: Picard Season 3's premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to Jeri Ryan about Seven's adjustment to life in Starfleet.

"That's Seven's big struggle in Season 3," she says. "We see her in Starfleet, she's not sure that this is the right choice, that this is where she really fits in, that this is where she really belongs. And so she's chafing a bit, she's having a hard time. The captain, she's butting heads with some seemingly very bigoted and pigheaded assorted other adjectives. Then her loyalties are challenged when her old friend Picard shows up and needs her help, so who is she loyal to? Her captain, and her ship, and her crew, or these friends who need her help to save someone's life? So she's got some fun struggles this season."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

The Star Trek: Picard Season 3 finale is streaming now on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Picard episodes (as well as all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and every other episode of Star Trek television) are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.