Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Final Trailer Released, Reveals New Titan Captain

Paramount+ has released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The trailer debuted during halftime of the NFL AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals airing on CBS. The trailer debuted alongside a new key art poster for the season. seen below. Star Trek: Picard's third and final season debuts on Thursday, February 16th on Paramount+. New episodes of the 10-episode season will debut weekly on Thursdays on the streaming service. The trailer revealed two new additions to the cast. Ed Speleers (Outlander, You) is a series regular, playing a character who aids Beverly Crusher in her medical efforts on "worlds Starfleet has forgotten." Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, Riches) takes on the recurring role of the captain of the U.S.S. Titan.

Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart as he reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard, having played the character through seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and the four films that followed. He's joined by his Next Generation co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner, as well as returning Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

(Photo: Paramount+)

"I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," said showrunner Terry Matalas when the Next Generation cast's return was announced. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

According to the official synopsis, "In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever."

(Photo: Paramount+)

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Picard, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the show's third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin are executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the season's showrunner.

Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are currently streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.